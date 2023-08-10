Major fire ongoing in four grain silos in France's La Rochelle
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-08-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 13:47 IST
- Country:
- France
A major fire was under way in four grain silos in La Rochelle, France, on Thursday, local authorities said.
Seventy fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way. La Rochelle is one of France's largest grain export terminals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- La Rochelle
- La Rochelle
- France
Advertisement