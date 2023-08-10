Novo Nordisk's limits on Wegovy US supply seen into 2024, CEO says

Novo Nordisk's limits on U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug will likely last into next year, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told Reuters on Thursday.

Demand for Wegovy will be very high for the foreseeable future and higher than the Danish drugmaker can supply, he said in an interview after the company raised its full-year outlook. Earlier on Thursday, the company said it will continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of Wegovy as the company struggles to keep up with soaring demand.

Novo expects to apply for regulatory approval for a label indication expansion for the weekly injection in the U.S. and European Union later this year following the release of trial data showing heart benefits for patients on Wegovy. He said that the regulatory process will likely take a "good part of next year".

