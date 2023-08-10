US STOCKS-Wall Street gives up gains as pop from July inflation data fizzles

Wall Street's main indexes gave up early gains to trade mostly flat on Thursday, as initial optimism over milder-than-feared inflation data gave way to longer-term concerns about the state of the U.S. economy and whether stocks had much room to run. Data showed headline and core consumer prices both climbed by 0.2% in July, with the headline number notching annual rise of 3.2% and core up 4.7%.

In the first hour of trading, the three benchmark indexes advanced more than 1% as traders bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop further monetary tightening in 2023 and start cutting interest rates early next year. Stock prices started to sag from late-morning onwards.

Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management, said the market reaction was unsurprising, given expectations for tamer inflation had already been largely priced in. "There are enough markers out there globally to show that, while the CPI number was good, the market has priced it in already," he said.

He added that investors remained wary of medium-term risks, including a possible slowdown of economic growth, the impact of banks pulling back on lending, and how the rate moves the Fed has already taken will feed through into the economy. The long-term caution was reflected in remarks by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said that while recent inflation data was moving in the right direction, more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable the central bank had done enough.

In separate data, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 248,000 last week, exceeding estimates of 230,000. August is also the traditional lull in market volumes with many investors enjoying summer vacations. Any stock price gains offer an opportunity for profit-taking, after five months of advances on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite driven by strong growth in big technology stocks.

Further rises in these megacaps have been limited as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has risen again to above 4%. Amazon.com, Microsoft and Apple were trading flat or marginally down.

At 2:05 p.m ET (1805 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.67 points, or 0.09%, to 35,154.03, the S&P 500 lost 4.18 points, or 0.09%, to 4,463.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.53 points, or 0.07%, to 13,712.48. The majority of S&P sectors were in negative territory, with industrials and real estate among those declining.

On the earnings front, Walt Disney rose 4.3% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly adjusted profit per share. Capri surged 56% after larger rival Tapestry said it would buy the Michael Kors parent in an $8.5 billion deal. Tapestry's shares fell 15.8%.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 3.9% after the e-commerce conglomerate reported upbeat quarterly sales on the back of improved consumer sentiment. Heightening trade worries, President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that prohibits some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and requires government notification for investment in other tech sectors.

