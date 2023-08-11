Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US Supreme Court to scrutinize Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden's administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement, putting on hold a deal that would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their role in the country's opioid epidemic. The justices paused bankruptcy proceedings concerning Purdue and its affiliates and said they would hold oral arguments in December in the administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling upholding the settlement. The Supreme Court's new term begins in October.

Novo Nordisk: weight-loss Wegovy drug's heart benefits will help discussions with payers

Novo Nordisk expects new data showing the heart benefits of its weight-loss drug Wegovy will help its discussions with public health authorities and other payers about the benefits of paying for it, executives said on Thursday. "This is a key piece of evidence when we have payer discussions on a global level in terms of the value of obesity care treatments," Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said in a call with media after the company raised its full-year outlook.

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a "variant of interest" but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants. The fast-spreading variant, the most prevalent in the United States with an estimated more than 17% of cases, has been behind upticks in the virus across the country and also has been detected in China, South Korea, Japan and Canada, among other countries.

U.S. hospital pharmacists ration drugs as shortages persist - survey

Nearly a third of U.S. hospital pharmacists say they were forced to ration, delay or cancel treatments as drug shortages in the United States approach an all-time high, according to a survey released on Thursday. The shortages are especially critical for chemotherapy drugs used in cancer treatment regimens, with more than half of the 1,123 surveyed saying they had to limit the use of such treatments.

Novo eyes other health benefits from weight-loss drug Wegovy after major trial

Novo Nordisk hopes to show additional health benefits from taking its hugely popular drug Wegovy, apart from losing weight and cutting the risk of heart disease, its drug development executive told Reuters on Thursday. The Danish drugmaker this week published headline results from its major SELECT trial, which showed that the weekly injection decreased the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%.

US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its antibody-based therapy for patients with a difficult-to-treat type of blood cancer. The therapy, Talvey, belongs to a class of treatments called bispecific antibodies designed to bring a cancer cell and an immune cell together so the body's immune system can kill the cancer.

Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago

Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it would acquire Canadian company Inversago Pharma in a $1.07 billion deal including the development of an appetite regulator. Inversago is a privately owned company which develops therapies pitched at people with obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders, the Novo Nordisk said in its second-quarter report.

Obesity drug data could boost companies' case for US coverage-analysts

New data on the heart benefit of an obesity drug from Novo Nordisk increases the chances of a pay-off for it and Eli Lilly, which have spent a record amount on U.S. lobbying to win government backing for the drugs, analysts and experts said. U.S. law classifies weight-loss treatments as lifestyle drugs and bars Medicare from paying for them. Novo and Eli Lilly have spent nearly $1.3 million this year lobbying the U.S. Congress on obesity and specifically on a bill reintroduced in July that would allow the Medicare health plan to reimburse these medicines.

Novo Nordisk extends U.S. supply curbs on weight-loss drug Wegovy

Novo Nordisk will continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug most likely into 2024, it said on Thursday, as the company struggles to keep up with soaring U.S. demand. The news came as the Danish drugmaker raised its full-year profit and sales forecasts for a second time.

Novo Nordisk CEO sees US supply curbs on weight-loss drug Wegovy into 2024

Novo Nordisk's limits on U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug will last into next year even as the Danish drugmaker spends billions boosting output, its CEO told Reuters on Thursday. Demand for Wegovy will be very high for the foreseeable future and higher than the Danish drugmaker can supply, Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in an interview after the company raised its full-year financial forecasts.

