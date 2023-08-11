Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden's administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement, putting on hold a deal that would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their role in the country's opioid epidemic. The justices paused bankruptcy proceedings concerning Purdue and its affiliates and said they would hold oral arguments in December in the administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling upholding the settlement. The Supreme Court's new term begins in October.

Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups

Uzbekistan began a trial on Friday over the deaths last year of 65 children linked to contaminated cough syrups, announcing for the first time a much higher death toll than before. The Central Asian nation had previously reported only 20 deaths linked to the medicines, which were produced by India's Marion Biotech.

U.S. hospital pharmacists ration drugs as shortages persist - survey

Nearly a third of U.S. hospital pharmacists say they were forced to ration, delay or cancel treatments as drug shortages in the United States approach an all-time high, according to a survey released on Thursday. The shortages are especially critical for chemotherapy drugs used in cancer treatment regimens, with more than half of the 1,123 surveyed saying they had to limit the use of such treatments.

Novo eyes other health benefits from weight-loss drug Wegovy after major trial

Novo Nordisk hopes to show additional health benefits from taking its hugely popular drug Wegovy, apart from losing weight and cutting the risk of heart disease, its drug development executive told Reuters on Thursday. The Danish drugmaker this week published headline results from its major SELECT trial, which showed that the weekly injection decreased the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%.

US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its antibody-based therapy for patients with a difficult-to-treat type of blood cancer. The therapy, Talvey, belongs to a class of treatments called bispecific antibodies designed to bring a cancer cell and an immune cell together so the body's immune system can kill the cancer.

Obesity drug data could boost companies' case for US coverage-analysts

New data on the heart benefit of an obesity drug from Novo Nordisk increases the chances of a pay-off for it and Eli Lilly, which have spent a record amount on U.S. lobbying to win government backing for the drugs, analysts and experts said. U.S. law classifies weight-loss treatments as lifestyle drugs and bars Medicare from paying for them. Novo and Eli Lilly have spent nearly $1.3 million this year lobbying the U.S. Congress on obesity and specifically on a bill reintroduced in July that would allow the Medicare health plan to reimburse these medicines.

Henrietta Lacks' family sues Ultragenyx over use of HeLa cell line

The estate of Henrietta Lacks filed a lawsuit in Maryland federal court on Thursday accusing biopharmaceutical company Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical of unlawfully profiting from cells that were taken from Lacks' body without her consent during a medical procedure in 1951. The lawsuit said that Novato, California-based Ultragenyx, which develops treatments for rare genetic diseases, uses the famous "HeLa" line of cells "like a dairy farm treats cows" to mass-produce materials for gene therapy.

China drugmakers axe IPO plans as they face scrutiny in anti-graft drive

A growing number of healthcare companies in China are shelving their initial public offering (IPO) plans as its stock exchanges have stepped up scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry's business practices amid an escalating anti-corruption drive. Healthcare stocks have already slumped in China since the government in late July launched a year-long anti-graft campaign, targeting what it said was the rampant practice of bribing of doctors in drug and medical equipment sales.

UK antitrust watchdog provisionally clears $1.58 billion UnitedHealth-EMIS deal

Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has provisionally cleared UnitedHealth Group's 1.24 billion pound ($1.58 billion) acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it provisionally found no competition concerns in the deal betweenspecialist health care tech and software companies, which provide services to Britain's National Health Service (NHS).

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

The number of people who died by suicide in the U.S. hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday. Over half of all U.S. suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to the figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(With inputs from agencies.)