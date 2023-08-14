Sarvodaya Healthcare's 31 Years of Trust & Legacy, Now in Greater Noida West

Sarvodaya Healthcare, highly renowned in Faridabad & Delhi NCR for its clinical excellence and compassionate care has recently launched its Super Speciality Sarvodaya Hospital in Gaur City 2, Greater Noida West (Noida Extension).

The 220-bedded tertiary care hospital functions under the aegis of highly experienced medical and healthcare professionals and encompasses 50 ICU beds, 6 modern OTs, well equipped & 24x7 available ER department, Cath Lab, Dialysis Centre, a dedicated Mother & Child Care Unit along with highly advanced technologies like 128 Slice CT Scan, SMART FGX-52S Digital Radiography System, 65 Ultrasound System and more etc.

The hospital has recently installed the first ever Smart FUJIFIM MRI machine Echelon Smart 1.5 Tesla to enhance the imaging process and offer people high-end diagnostic services in the vicinity. With its smart features like low noise, excellent speed for quick brain and spine scans and high-resolution imaging quality, the machine is believed to deliver excellent outcomes for quick diagnosis and offers patients a comfortable experience.

Mr Divyanu Gupta, Hospital's Director says, ''As a super speciality hospital, we have always looked forward to expanding our care facilities and bringing the best technologies and newer dimensions to enhance the community's healthcare infrastructure. It is very crucial for us to integrate evolving technologies into our system so that patients receive healthcare services of global standards.

''With our services and advanced technical modalities, the patients living in this area and nearby do not have to travel far to get their advanced imaging tests done and can avail the best-in-class facility near their homes. The high-end scans help doctors in diagnosing problems more precisely and make an accurate diagnosis and prognosis of a treatment process.'' The hospital offers a wide gamut of treatment services across several specialities such as Cancer Care, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Gastroenterology, General & Minimal Access Surgery, Cardiac Sciences etc. along with ENT, Eye Care, Dental Care, Preventive Health Checks and more. The hospital's multidisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and non-medical professionals are dedicated to tending to people with quality medical services, a transparent treatment system, empathetic care, and a warm home-like atmosphere meeting all safety standards.

''From minor illnesses & injuries to cases like cardiac arrest, brain stroke, kidney problems, trauma, etc, we stand with our patients throughout their journey from consultation and counselling to treatment and recovery. Whether it is midnight or a busy afternoon, you can count on us in your greatest hour of need. We are committed to offering timely, reliable and outcome-driven experience and care to people while meeting all safety standards,'' Mr Gupta adds.

