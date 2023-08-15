Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Five migrants die, 7 missing after boat capsized off Tunisia -TAP

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-08-2023 02:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 02:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Five migrants die, 7 missing after boat capsized off Tunisia -TAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

(TAP news agency corrects death toll to five in headline and text, changes quote in 2nd paragraph to reflect correction) Aug 14 (Reuters) -

Five migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday. "Coastguard units in Sfax recovered the bodies of 5 migrants and rescued 23 people, while 7 others are missing, after boat carrying mostly Tunisians but also sub-Saharan Africans sank off Sfax's Sidi Mansour," it said.

(Reporting By Tarek Amaraa and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023