UPDATE 1-Five migrants die, 7 missing after boat capsized off Tunisia -TAP

(TAP news agency corrects death toll to five in headline and text, changes quote in 2nd paragraph to reflect correction) Aug 14 (Reuters) -

Five migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday. "Coastguard units in Sfax recovered the bodies of 5 migrants and rescued 23 people, while 7 others are missing, after boat carrying mostly Tunisians but also sub-Saharan Africans sank off Sfax's Sidi Mansour," it said.

(Reporting By Tarek Amaraa and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)