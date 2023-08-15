At least three dead in Dominican Republic after explosion near capital
Thirty-three people were also injured in the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country's capital Santo Domingo, the statement said. Images on social media appeared to show charred cars and billows of smoke rising from buildings in a busy commercial district.
At least three people died on Monday and dozens more injured after an explosion near the Dominican Republic capital, authorities in the Caribbean country said.
The victims included a four-month-old baby and two adults, both of who who suffered burns on 90% of their bodies, the national health service said in a statement. Thirty-three people were also injured in the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, west of the country's capital Santo Domingo, the statement said.
Images on social media appeared to show charred cars and billows of smoke rising from buildings in a busy commercial district. President Luis Abinader said he had sent a team to San Cristobal and was coordinating with local authorities, he wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- San Cristobal
- Caribbean
- Luis Abinader
- Domingo
ALSO READ
Barbados Royals unveil new jersey for Caribbean Premier League 2023
India, Latin America and Caribbean can target USD100 bn trade by 2027: Jaishankar
UAE's al-Jaber urges more financing to help Caribbean and other regions fight climate change
UN-backed project boosts early warning services in the Caribbean