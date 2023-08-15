Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; BioXcel cuts over 50% jobs as it pivots focus to retail market for agitation drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to Pfizer's therapy for treating patients with a type of blood cancer that is difficult to treat, the company said. The health regulator's decision allows use of the therapy, branded as Elrexfio, in patients with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat or has come back after receiving four or more prior lines of certain classes of treatments.

BioXcel cuts over 50% jobs as it pivots focus to retail market for agitation drug

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it will cut more than half of its workforce, as the drugmaker shifts its focus towards developing its agitation treatment for use in at-home settings, sending shares down about 46%. The drugmaker said it was taking a three-step approach to restructure its business, including prioritizing development of its drug BXCL501 and reducing marketing expenses.

Australian biotech CSL sees upbeat 2024 after profit, dividend beat

Australian biotech giant CSL on Tuesday forecast increased earnings in fiscal 2024 for all its segments on strong demand and cost cutting, after posting a consensus-beating 2023 profit fuelled by record plasma collections. Shares of the country's fourth-largest company by market capitalisation rose 3% in early trading to A$271.18, their highest level since July 6.

New Zealand removes final COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand's government will lift all remaining COVID-19 requirements from midnight Tuesday, bringing an end to some of the toughest COVID-19 pandemic rules in the world more than three years after they were put in place. Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said in a statement on Monday that from Tuesday people will no longer have to wear a face mask in health care facilities or isolate for seven days after contracting the virus.

US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday classified the recall of Philips' respiratory machines as its most serious type, as their use could cause serious injuries or death. The Dutch medical devices maker started the process on March 29 and has recalled 73,000 devices in the United Sates.

New Covid vaccines are on the way as 'Eris' variant rises

A new COVID vaccine is due out next month, but health experts and analysts say it is likely to be coolly received even as hospitalizations from "Eris", a variant of the Omicron form of the coronavirus, rise around the country. Some public health experts hope that Americans will welcome the new shot as they would a flu jab. But demand for the vaccine has dropped sharply since 2021 when it first became available and more than 240 million people in the U.S., or 73% of the population, received at least one shot.

What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant?

COVID infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Health officials are pointing at the EG.5 "Eris" coronavirus, a subvariant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged November of 2021. WHAT IS THE NEW 'ERIS' VARIANT?

Revance's Botox rival gets FDA approval for painful neck muscle condition

The U.S. health regulator has approved expanding the use of Revance Therapeutics' Daxxify to treat a painful neck muscle condition, intensifying the anti-wrinkle injection's rivalry with AbbVie's Botox. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration helps Revance enter the $2.5 billion U.S. market for therapeutic neuromodulator, a method that directly acts on nerves, the company said on Monday.

Australia's Cochlear hits 3-month high on strong annual earnings

Shares in Cochlear hit a more than three-month high on Tuesday after the Australian hearing implant maker posted a 4% jump in full-year profit as a pandemic-fuelled backlog of surgeries cleared during the year. Cochlear, whose shares are the second-most expensive in Australia, climbed as much as 7.9% to A$251.6 after it reported a statutory net profit of A$300.6 million ($194.97 million) for the year ended June 30, slightly above A$289.1 million a year earlier.

