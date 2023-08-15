Entire world was amazed at scale of India's Covid vaccination programme: PM

The administration of 200 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines was possible only because of anganwadi, ASHA and health workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said the entire world was amazed at the scale of India's vaccination programme.

The world saw India's potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding, ''When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human centric approach to ensure world's progress.'' Holistic healthcare was the demand of the hour after the pandemic, he said, adding his government had established a separate Ayush department and now the world is taking note of Ayush and yoga.

''The world is now watching us because of our commitment,'' he said.

Modi said that India has emerged as ''vishwa mitra'' (friend of the world) in the post-COVID-19 period, Modi said.

''After Covid, India advocated for 'One Earth, One Health' approach. Problems can only be solved when humans, animals and plants are addressed equally in respect to diseases,'' he said.

