Health News Roundup: China's fertility rate drops to record low 1.09 in 2022- state media; US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy and more

China's fertility rate drops to record low 1.09 in 2022- state media

China's fertility rate is estimated to have dropped to a record low of 1.09 in 2022, the National Business Daily said on Tuesday, a figure likely to rattle authorities as they try to boost the country's declining number of new births. The state-backed Daily said the figure from China's Population and Development Research Center put it as having the lowest fertility level among countries with a population of more than 100 million.

US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to Pfizer's therapy for treating patients with a type of blood cancer that is difficult to treat, the company said. The health regulator's decision allows use of the therapy, branded as Elrexfio, in patients with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat or has come back after receiving four or more prior lines of certain classes of treatments.

Gilead ties up with Tentarix for cancer, inflammatory disease therapies

Gilead Sciences said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with privately held Tentarix Biotherapeutics to develop therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Tentarix will receive upfront payments and an equity investment totaling $66 million from Gilead, which has the option to buy three of the drug developer's units for $80 million each, the companies said.

US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday classified the recall of Philips' respiratory machines as its most serious type, as their use could cause serious injuries or death. The Dutch medical devices maker started the process on March 29 and has recalled 73,000 devices in the United Sates.

New Covid vaccines are on the way as 'Eris' variant rises

A new COVID vaccine is due out next month, but health experts and analysts say it is likely to be coolly received even as hospitalizations from "Eris", a variant of the Omicron form of the coronavirus, rise around the country. Some public health experts hope that Americans will welcome the new shot as they would a flu jab. But demand for the vaccine has dropped sharply since 2021 when it first became available and more than 240 million people in the U.S., or 73% of the population, received at least one shot.

Cardinal Health raises 2024 profit forecast on drug distribution strength

Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc raised its 2024 profit forecast on Tuesday, as it sees strong demand for specialty and generic medicines to continue to boost sales in its pharmaceuticals unit. Drug distributors like rival AmerisourceBergen have been benefiting from sales of highly priced specialty medicines that treat diseases including cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, while COVID-19-related sales keep falling.

Amazon Pharmacy automates discounts to help insulin patients get pledged prices

Amazon.com said on Tuesday its online pharmacy will automatically apply manufacturer-sponsored coupons to more than 15 insulin and diabetes medicines to help patients access discounts pledged by the drug industry. With the new program, patients using Amazon Pharmacy will no longer have to search for and manually enter coupons from the three largest insulin makers, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi, to lower the cost of their insulin to as little as $35 for a month's supply, the company said.

What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant?

COVID infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Health officials are pointing at the EG.5 "Eris" coronavirus, a subvariant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged November of 2021. WHAT IS THE NEW 'ERIS' VARIANT?

Revance's Botox rival gets FDA approval for painful neck muscle condition

The U.S. health regulator has approved expanding the use of Revance Therapeutics' Daxxify to treat a painful neck muscle condition, intensifying the anti-wrinkle injection's rivalry with AbbVie's Botox. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration helps Revance enter the $2.5 billion U.S. market for therapeutic neuromodulator, a method that directly acts on nerves, the company said on Monday.

Galecto to discontinue development of lung disease treatment

Drug developer Galecto said on Tuesday it will discontinue development of its lung disease treatment after it failed to meet its primary goal in a mid-stage study. It was developing the treatment, GB0139, for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes difficult.

