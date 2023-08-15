Left Menu

No spill after Siberia oil field blasts -environment watchdog

There was no oil spill, but the results of laboratory tests would determine if any harm was done to the environment, Rosprirodnadzor head Svetlana Radionova wrote on the Telegram messenger app. She said Russian investigators were working at the site.

No spill after Siberia oil field blasts -environment watchdog

Two explosions at an oilfield in western Siberia that killed two people did not lead to an oil spill, the head of Russia's environment watchdog Rosprirodnadzor said on Tuesday, adding that tests would show if the environment was harmed. Two people were killed and six others injured in the explosions on Monday at the Talinskoye field in Russia's oil-rich Khanty-Mansiisk (Yugra) region, Russian news agencies reported.

The local health ministry said the six wounded were in severe or extremely severe condition, and were being treated for burns. The ministry did not say whether anyone had died. There was no oil spill, but the results of laboratory tests would determine if any harm was done to the environment, Rosprirodnadzor head Svetlana Radionova wrote on the Telegram messenger app.

She said Russian investigators were working at the site.

