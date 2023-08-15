Mandaviya invites to his home nurses who were special guests at I-Day function

Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday invited 50 nurses, who attended the Independence Day programme as special guests, to his home to honour them.The Centre invited 1,800 special guests -- including sarpanches, nurses, fisherfolk and teachers -- from across the country to attend the Independence Day programme.Mandaviya appreciated the nurses for their marvellous and tireless efforts for changing the countrys fortunes.Underlining the contribution of the nursing profession and the medical fraternity, Mandaviya emphasised that their efforts laid the foundation for the global recognition, trust and praise garnered by India from the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday invited 50 nurses, who attended the Independence Day programme as special guests, to his home to honour them.

The Centre invited 1,800 special guests -- including sarpanches, nurses, fisherfolk and teachers -- from across the country to attend the Independence Day programme.

Mandaviya appreciated the nurses for their marvellous and tireless efforts for changing the country's fortunes.

Underlining the contribution of the nursing profession and the medical fraternity, Mandaviya emphasised that ''their efforts laid the foundation for the global recognition, trust and praise garnered by India from the world''. Lauding the nurses' dedication, Mandaviya said, ''Their service during the pandemic will be remembered forever. This is our culture that taught us to serve people. Health is not a commerce but a service which is inherent in our culture.'' ''The world was sceptical about our health infrastructure but when COVID-19 was over, I visited the World Economic Forum in Davos where Bill Gates congratulated India on its triumph over Covid,'' Mandaviya said.

