AIADMK chief Palaniswami chides TN Health Minister as 'sports coach,' Subramanian hits back

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday flayed the DMK regime for alleged negligence in treating patients in government hospitals and demanded that Health Minister Ma Subramanian fully focus on his work to ensure proper care.Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, cited allegations that a 3-year-old child was wrongly treated for rabies when taken to the government medical college hospital in Kanyakumari for fever, and quoting media reports said the boy is now doing well following treatment in a private facility in Kerala.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday flayed the DMK regime for alleged negligence in treating patients in government hospitals and demanded that Health Minister Ma Subramanian fully focus on his work to ensure proper care.

Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, cited allegations that a 3-year-old child was wrongly treated for rabies when taken to the government medical college hospital in Kanyakumari for fever, and quoting media reports said the boy is now doing well following treatment in a private facility in Kerala. He demanded action against those responsible for such 'wrongs.' The former Chief Minister sarcastically said since Subramanian does not find enough time to even inaugurate marathons there is no sufficient stock of medicine in government hospitals.

''It is doubtful; whether he is a health minister to protect people's welfare or a minister for developing sports.'' In a statement, Palaniswami said though Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi is the sports minister, Subramanian is functioning as a 'sports coach.' Since the Health Minister did not pay attention to his department, people are suffering in view of insufficiency in state hospitals in providing care. ''At the least from now on, the Health Minister should fully focus on his department and take necessary steps to facilitate appropriate treatment to patients visiting government hospitals.'' Subramanian dismissed Palaniswami's allegation of negligence and told reporters here that the child was treated at the Kanyakumari hospital and later the parents went to Kerala. Thousands of people hailing from other states visited government hospitals in Tamil Nadu for treatment.

Of the about 17,000-18,000 patients treated as outpatients everyday at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital here, about 10-15 per cent of them are from outside of Tamil Nadu, belonging to states including those in northern parts of the country.

On the former Chief Minister's jibe that he was working like a 'sports coach,' he said the leader of opposition has admitted the truth. Subramanian said he devoted two hours everyday for his early morning (4 AM to 6 AM) workout.

In all the 38 districts, a 8-kilometer walking pathway is being set up. Currently, only in Tokyo, there is a 8-kilometer 'health walk' track and this initiative of the Tamil Nadu government had already been announced in the Budget.

''All people are appreciating this. I am happy that he has said I am a sports coach.'' The Health Minister, listing his departmental work, challenged Palaniswami to spell out if the Health Minister (C Vijayabaskar) during the AIADMK regime had completed or implemented even half of the work he has accomplished over the past two years. The DMK government assumed office in May 2021.

The AIADMK leader also made other accusations and Subramanian sought to refute the Opposition leader. Palaniswami referred to recent instances like amputation of an arm of a toddler in a state-facility and said such was the 'apathy' in government hospitals in the DMK regime. The government and doctors had repeatedly asserted that the amputation was a life-saving measure. Palaniswami alleged that due to 'wrong treatment' the child's arm was cut and subsequently the toddler died.

''If a person goes (to a government hospital) for phlegm, he\she is given injection for dog bite. If a person really seeks treatment for dog bite, there is no injection available to treat it,'' Palaniswami alleged.

In a sharp rebuttal, Subramanian said, ''if you (Palaniswami) are bitten by a dog anywhere, you may please avail treatment in the government primary health centres.'' In all the 2,286 primary health centres, appropriate vaccine and medical care facilities are available for snake and dog bite patients. However, during the AIADMK regime, such care was provided only in large government hospitals and not in primary centres, the Minister said.

