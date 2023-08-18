Left Menu

NSE Foundation creates CT scan wing in Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar

NSE Foundation, the implementation arm of CSR activities of the National Stock Exchange, on Friday said it has created a CT scan wing in the Indian Armys 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir.The new wing was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday in the presence of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai 15 Corps Commander and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE.The new wing with the CT equipment is a much-needed addition for the health and well-being of the community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:15 IST
NSE Foundation, the implementation arm of CSR activities of the National Stock Exchange, on Friday said it has created a CT scan wing in the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The new wing was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday in the presence of Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (15 Corps Commander) and Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE.

''The new wing with the CT equipment is a much-needed addition for the health and well-being of the community. It will make a real difference in the treatment protocols and outcomes of the patients in this hospital,'' Sinha said.

The 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar (J&K) is a 598-bed multi-specialty hospital where many trauma patients are admitted for the treatment of gunshot wounds, splinter and shrapnel injuries as well as other critical injuries which require a prompt diagnosis.

The equipment supplied is the latest model and features a number of innovative technologies, including AI-based technology that automatically centres the patient in the bore of the scanner. As a result, patients can be scanned more quickly and accurately, leading to a shorter wait time and effective diagnosis, NSE Foundation said in a statement.

