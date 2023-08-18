UK government orders independent inquiry after hospital baby murders
Britain's government has ordered an independent inquiry after a nurse was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England
"The inquiry will look at the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with," the government said in a statement.
