UK government orders independent inquiry after hospital baby murders

Britain's government has ordered an independent inquiry after a nurse was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England

"The inquiry will look at the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with," the government said in a statement.

