Odisha: Fire breaks out at hospital, none hurt

A fire broke out on the third floor of a government hospital in Odisha's Baripada here on Friday, police said. No one was killed or injured in the blaze at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital, officials of the medical facility said. The fire was detected at the ICU ward of the gynecology department, following which all patients undergoing treatment on the floor were immediately shifted to a safer spot, they said.

Personnel of the Fire Services Department managed to bring the blaze under control after three hours, police said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding, an electrical short-circuit could have triggered the blaze.

