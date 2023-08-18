Left Menu

Uttarakhand rains: Disrupted road routes causing hardships to women, elderly in hills

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:15 IST
Uttarakhand rains: Disrupted road routes causing hardships to women, elderly in hills
  • Country:
  • India

Large-scale disruption of road routes and bridges due to heavy rains is causing many hardships to the people in Uttarakhand's remote hill villages with pregnant women and the elderly being the worst hit.

A large number of motorable rural roads are still blocked by landslide debris forcing people to carry women having labour pain or the elderly in chairs mounted with the help of sticks on their shoulders to the nearest health facility.

This has been the plight of the remote villages of Pokhri, Joshimath, Dasholi, Ghat and Dewal blocks of Chamoli district for nearly a month.

People on Friday risked their lives to carry Kiran Devi and her newly born baby on their shoulders from the hospital crossing through breached roads and rain-fed streams to her home in Vaan - the last village of Dewal block.

Similarly, Juthuli Devi of Gaadi village in Dasholi block was carried to the nearest medical facility in Birhi when she fell ill recently.

This is the way women in labour or the old and elderly are being carried to hospitals for nearly a month due to the closure of Pokhri-Simlasu motor road.

''If the distance between the village and the nearest road or medical facility is too long, villagers carry the patients on their shoulders by turns,'' said Upendra Sati, a teacher in Pokhri.

The patients are seated in chairs which are lifted on the shoulders with the help of bamboo sticks and taken forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
2
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023