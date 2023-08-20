Left Menu

Experts stress on planning dynamic regulatory framework to reduce tobacco consumption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 16:42 IST
Experts stress on planning dynamic regulatory framework to reduce tobacco consumption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of conclaves to explore alternative approaches for reducing tobacco consumption, experts have underscored the need for a dynamic regulatory framework accommodating safer alternatives and empowering adult smokers to make informed decisions.

At the interactive seminars held across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, over 100 doctors and public health experts proposed a comprehensive framework to generate scientific evidence that supports harm reduction strategies and promotes a healthier India.

Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, a global public health expert, said, ''There is a need for a balanced approach, considering both the potential harm reduction alternatives and the regulation of tobacco products.'' ''Research and science-based approaches are crucial in distinguishing different tobacco products. It is important to consider safer alternatives for individuals who are finding it challenging to quit smoking, particularly given the additional challenges posed by the grey market,'' he said.

Dr Chhavi Gupta, an infectious diseases expert, stressed on the challenges of quitting smoking and the importance of seeking assistance.

''To achieve India's objective of reducing tobacco users, there is a need to emphasize cessation efforts. Various nicotine alternatives have shown promise in helping individuals quit smoking. Through consultations and public education campaigns, we can provide accurate information and support individuals in making healthier choices,'' she said.

Dr Pandav highlighted the importance of understanding India's unique context in developing effective strategies. ''Through research, science and collaboration, we can navigate the path towards a healthier India,'' he said.

On the matter of generating scientific evidence, experts proposed a multi-pronged approach.

They said that to create a healthier India, the country must align with global efforts in harm reduction, research and evidence-based tobacco control strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
3
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
4
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023