Health News Roundup: Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?; US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug and more

Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug to treat a rare blood disease. The drug pozelimab, branded as Veopoz, would treat CHAPLE disease in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older.

US CDC tracks new lineage of virus that causes COVID

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it was tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. The lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel, the CDC said in a post on messaging platform X.

US FDA staff raise no concerns about Otsuka, Medtronic blood pressure devices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff reviewers said on Friday they found no safety and effectiveness issues with devices made by Otsuka Holdings and rival Medtronic Plc for use in a blood pressure treatment surgery. The FDA staff's assessment comes ahead of meetings of two independent expert panels next week, where they will make recommendations on whether or not to approve the devices for treatment.

UK reports first case of new COVID virus variant

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday the first case of COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 had been detected in the country in an individual with no recent travel history. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was tracking the new, highly mutated variant of the virus that causes COVID.

US FDA approves higher dose of Regeneron's eye disease drug Eylea

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dose version of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug Eylea for treatment of a disease that is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, the company said in a statement on Friday. The drug, Eylea HD, is priced at $2,625 per single-use vial in the U.S. and is used to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR), Regeneron said.

