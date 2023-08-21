Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug to treat a rare blood disease. The drug pozelimab, branded as Veopoz, would treat CHAPLE disease in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older.

US FDA approves higher dose of Regeneron's eye disease drug Eylea

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a higher dose version of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' drug Eylea for treatment of a disease that is a leading cause of blindness among the elderly, the company said in a statement on Friday. The drug, Eylea HD, is priced at $2,625 per single-use vial in the U.S. and is used to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR), Regeneron said.

