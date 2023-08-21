Health News Roundup: Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?; Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again? The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.
Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?
The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.
Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters
The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday. The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.
