“I’m delighted with the early success of this cost of living measure – it’s a really simple way of ensuring Kiwi families can afford the medicine they need,” said Ayesha Verrall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:51 IST
Govt’s cost of living policy of making prescriptions free working
“The Labour Government’s removal of prescription charges is one more practical step towards supporting all New Zealanders achieve better health outcomes,” said Ayesha Verrall. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • New Zealand

The Government’s cost of living policy of making most prescriptions free is working, with almost 3 million free scripts provided to around 900,000 New Zealanders since the $5 co-payment was removed on July 1, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“I’m delighted with the early success of this cost of living measure – it’s a really simple way of ensuring Kiwi families can afford the medicine they need,” said Ayesha Verrall.

“The data shows 97% of all funded prescriptions dispensed since the start of July have been free, compared to only 41% in July last year. 

“We know lots of people are finding it tough at the moment and this initiative is reducing pressure on budgets already, putting around $8.4 million dollars back into people’s pockets.

“Free prescriptions is part of the Government’s 10 point plan to reduce the cost of living.  The latest New Zealand Health Survey showed that one in 30 New Zealanders had left a prescription unfilled due to cost. Now that barrier has been removed, everyone can get the prescriptions they need.

“The Government’s decision to remove the co-payment means people are less likely to get sick, less likely to live with pain and less likely to need to take time off from work for illness.

“Removing the co-payment also supports this year’s winter planning and its strong emphasis on telehealth, primary and community care meaning people can get treatment closer to where they live, when they need it, and alleviate pressure on hospitals.

“The Labour Government’s removal of prescription charges is one more practical step towards supporting all New Zealanders achieve better health outcomes,” said Ayesha Verrall.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

