New regulations to limit youth vaping confirmed

New regulations to limit youth vaping have been confirmed and will come into effect on 21 September this year, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“All vaping devices sold in New Zealand will need to have removable batteries. This will make them safer,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“We also want vapes as far from the minds and reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops.

“Vapes will need child safety mechanisms, and names like ‘cotton candy’ and ‘strawberry jelly donut’ will be prohibited. Only generic names which accurately describe the flavours can be used, such as ‘orange’ or ‘berry.’

“We have also reduced the maximum concentration of nicotine allowed in vapes in line with the latest evidence. The maximum concentration of nicotine allowed in single-use vapes is reduced to 20mg/mL The maximum nicotine concentration is set at 28.5mg/mL for reusable vaping products that contain nicotine only in salt form.

“We have set the maximum nicotine levels to balance the need for sufficient nicotine to be an effective smoking cessation device, while limiting the risk of nicotine addiction, especially for young people, and particularly from cheap single-use vaping products.

“The impact of these regulations will continue to be monitored. Nothing is off the table in terms of what we need to do to make sure we see a reduction in youth vaping while retaining sufficient tools for smoking cessation.

"We’re creating a future where tobacco products are no longer addictive, appealing or as readily available, and the same needs to apply to vaping,” Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)