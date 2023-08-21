Health News Roundup: Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?; US FDA puts Gilead Sciences blood cancer drug studies on hold and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer-Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?

The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.

US FDA puts Gilead Sciences blood cancer drug studies on hold

Gilead Sciences said on Monday the U.S. health regulator placed a clinical hold on studies of its blood cancer drug, just a month after the company scrapped a late-stage trial due to efficacy concerns. The company gained access to the drug, magrolimab, with its $4.9 billion buyout of Forty Seven Inc in March 2020.

Japan health ministry panel recommends approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi

A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month. The expert panel's decision sets the stage for official approval of the drug, co-developed by Japan's Eisai and U.S.-based Biogen.

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday. The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

(With inputs from agencies.)