NGO office-bearer ensures medical treatment for extremely malnourished tribal boy in Thane district
An extremely malnourished tribal boy was saved before his health could deteriorate further thanks to the timely intervention by an office-bearer of an NGO that works for the uplift of tribals in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Parents of the boy, aged 26 months, hail from Talyacha Pada hamlet in Waghivali in Bhiwandi taluka.
They approached the NGO, Shramajeevi Sanghatna, seeking its help to get their monthly payment after working at a farmhouse.
''The general secretary of the NGO, Balaram Bhoir, helped them. Meanwhile, he noticed that a boy in the arms of his mother was looking too weak. He referred the child to a hospital for treatment,'' a release said.
Doctors at the hospital found that the boy is extremely malnourished.
''The treatment of the child started at the hospital instantly. The NGO ensured that the family gets its essential food items every month under the PESA scheme till the boy recovers,'' Bhoir said.
