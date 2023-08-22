Left Menu

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm's wake

A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorials specialty care centre were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:12 IST
A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial's specialty care centre were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care centre was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn't respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

