Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile - police

Thailand's jailed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on the first night of his detention after returning from years of exile, police said on Wednesday.

Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters the jail lacked the necessary medical equipment to treat Thaksin. He did not specify the health problem.

