100 Microsites project for accelerated adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission announced

The National Health Authority (NHA) had announced 100 Microsites project for accelerated adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) across the country. Mizoram becomes the first state in India to operationalize an ABDM Microsite in its capital city Aizawl. Under this, all healthcare facilities including the private clinics, small hospitals and labs in the region shall be made ABDM-enabled and will offer digital health services to the patients.

Speaking on the significance of the project, CEO, NHA said – “The 100 Microsite project under ABDM is a very important initiative for reaching out to the bulk of small and medium scale healthcare providers from the private sector. The concept of Microsites was envisaged to provide a strong impetus to healthcare digitization efforts across the country. The efforts by Mizoram team have resulted in Aizawl becoming the first ABDM Microsite in India. NHA looks forward to similar enthusiastic response from other state teams.”

In Aizawl, at the Microsite launch event on 23rd August 2023, Ms. Betsy Zothanpari Sailo, Additional Secretary, H&FW Mizoram said “We firmly believe that digitization of health services can help us achieve our goal of universal health coverage. With digital services at our health facilities and secure access to digital health records, the patients shall benefit the most. Our teams made conscious efforts in closely studying the process of ABDM enablement and have selected an implementation partner to operationalize our first Microsite in Aizawl. We are all geared up to take the implementation in mission mode and ensure that the Aizawl Microsite lives up to its role as the first ABDM Microsite in the country.”

The ABDM Microsites are defined geographical regions where focused outreach efforts would be made to onboard small and medium scale private healthcare providers. These Microsites would be majorly implemented by State Mission Directors of ABDM while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by NHA. An interfacing agency under this program will have an on-ground team to reach out to the healthcare providers in the area. This team will spread awareness about the benefits of ABDM and will help the service providers to join the core registries under ABDM besides promoting the use of ABDM enable digital solutions for regular clinical documentation. Patients will be able to link the health records generated at these facilities with their Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) and will be able to view and share these records using any ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record (PHR) application on their phones (https://phr.abdm.gov.in/uhi/1231).

NHA had previously overseen Microsites pilots in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat. The learnings and experiences from these pilots have been incorporated in the overall structure of 100 Microsites project under ABDM.

Besides Mizoram, other states including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have also made significant progress regarding implementation of ABDM Microsites. More such microsites are expected to be operational in the next few weeks.

Further information regarding the 100 Microsites Project under ABDM can be accessed at: https://abdm.gov.in/microsites

(With Inputs from PIB)