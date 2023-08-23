Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hospitalized for routine examinations - source
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Wednesday for routine examinations, a source told Reuters.
The hospital in Sao Paulo where Bolsonaro is reportedly staying did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Sao Paulo
- Bolsonaro
- Jair Bolsonaro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Brazilian consumer prices seen virtually flat in July vs June
Top Brazilian airlines say passengers not willing to pay to offset emissions
Amazon summit shows thorny challenge for Brazilian COP30 host city
Soccer-Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Al-Ahli from Roma
Bain Capital buys Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão in $1.1 bln deal