Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro set for more surgeries after 2018 stabbing

Brazil ex-president Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters on Wednesday is having tests in preparation for three surgeries he expects to undergo in September, after a stabbing in 2018 left the former leader with recurring health problems.

Bolsonaro spoke to Reuters via text message. The tests will examine Bolsonaro's digestive system and intestinal tract, his spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media network X.

Bolsonaro has already undergone a series of surgeries related to the stabbing to the abdomen. The hospital where Bolsonaro is undergoing the tests, the Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

