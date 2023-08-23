Left Menu

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro set for more surgeries after 2018 stabbing

Brazil ex-president Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters on Wednesday is having tests in preparation for three surgeries he expects to undergo in September, after a stabbing in 2018 left the former leader with recurring health problems. Bolsonaro spoke to Reuters via text message.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 19:48 IST
Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro set for more surgeries after 2018 stabbing
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil ex-president Jair Bolsonaro told Reuters on Wednesday is having tests in preparation for three surgeries he expects to undergo in September, after a stabbing in 2018 left the former leader with recurring health problems.

Bolsonaro spoke to Reuters via text message. The tests will examine Bolsonaro's digestive system and intestinal tract, his spokesman Fabio Wajngarten said on social media network X.

Bolsonaro has already undergone a series of surgeries related to the stabbing to the abdomen. The hospital where Bolsonaro is undergoing the tests, the Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023