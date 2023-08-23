Zika virus case found in Mumbai; 79-year-old patient now fully recovered: civic body

A 79-year-old man in the city was infected by the Zika virus and he has completely recovered since, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

People should not panic as Zika infection is a ''self-limiting disease,'' it said in a release.

The Pune-based National Institute of Virology confirmed that the patient, a resident of suburban Chembur, was infected with Zika virus, the BMC said. He had symptoms including fever, stuffy nose and cough from July 19, 2023, and received symptomatic treatment from a private medical practitioner. The patient recovered and was discharged on August 2, as per the release.

The patient had undergone angioplasty 20 years ago and has multiple comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease and thalassemia minor.

"Zika Virus Disease is self-limiting," the release said, adding that around 80 per cent of persons who are infected are asymptomatic. A survey of households in the vicinity of the patient was undertaken but no other cases were detected, the BMC said. Zika Virus Disease is a ''mild illness'' caused by the Zika virus and is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes that also transmit Dengue and Chikungunya, the release said. "Aedes breeding was found in the parking of buildings and vector control measures were undertaken," the release said. People should not panic but take steps to prevent mosquito breeding, it said. Zika virus testing facility is available at the civic-run KEM hospital. Fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise and headache are symptoms of the Zika virus infection, the release stated.

