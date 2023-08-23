J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division -Telegraaf

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen division, which helped to develop its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, will close much of its vaccine research and development operations in the Netherlands, newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

In an emailed response on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson confirmed plans to exit some of its vaccine research and development programmes, which it said it had initially disclosed in its 2023 second-quarter results. "We also continually assess our global footprint, including in the Netherlands, to ensure it meets our current and evolving scientific needs," Johnson & Johnson said.

De Telegraaf reported that 2,500 people worked at Janssen in the Netherlands, a quarter of which were in the section specialising in infectious diseases and vaccines. It is not clear how many jobs are at risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)