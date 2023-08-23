30-year-old man dies of dengue in Gurugram

A 30-year-old chartered accountant died at a hospital here during treatment for dengue, an official said on Wednesday.

The man was a native of Mahendragarh district, the senior health department official said.

With two more cases reported on Wednesday, the number of dengue patients in the district has increased to 64, he said.

"At present, 11 dengue patients are admitted to government hospitals in the district. On Wednesday, rapid teams of the health department visited 11,148 houses and found dengue larvae in 173 of them,'' said J P Rajliwal, district surveillance officer of the health department.

The health department teams are visiting more than 10,000 houses daily to keep a check on mosquito breeding, they said.

