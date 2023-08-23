12-year-old boy, diagnosed with dengue, dies in Kolkata

A 12-year-old boy from south Kolkata's New Alipore area, who was admitted to hospital with dengue, died on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The boy, identified as Srijan Basu, was admitted to the private hospital a few days back, he said.

''He has been suffering from high fever, and was then taken to the hospital. He tested positive for dengue. He died this morning,'' the official said.

