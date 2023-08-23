Left Menu

J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division -Telegraaf

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen division, which helped to develop its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, will close much of its vaccine research and development operations in the Netherlands, newspaper De Telegraaf reported. In an emailed response on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson confirmed plans to exit some of its vaccine research and development programmes, which it said it had initially disclosed in its 2023 second-quarter results.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 23:01 IST
J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division -Telegraaf

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen division, which helped to develop its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, will close much of its vaccine research and development operations in the Netherlands, newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

In an emailed response on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson confirmed plans to exit some of its vaccine research and development programmes, which it said it had initially disclosed in its 2023 second-quarter results. "We also continually assess our global footprint, including in the Netherlands, to ensure it meets our current and evolving scientific needs," Johnson & Johnson said, adding that its facility in Leiden, Netherlands was an "important site".

De Telegraaf reported that 2,500 people worked at Janssen in the Netherlands, a quarter of which were in the section specialising in infectious diseases and vaccines. It is not clear how many jobs are at risk.

J&J's relatively large Dutch vaccine operation stems in part from its $2.1 billion acquisition in 2011 of vaccine maker Crucell. J&J said during second quarter earnings in July it would cease development of vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis, and HIV. It said on Wednesday it is continuing work on a vaccine against E.coli bacterial infections.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine did not perform as well as the company hoped in high-income countries due in part to worries about blood clots as a rare side effect. In June 2023, the FDA revoked emergency-use authorization for the vaccine at Janssen's request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023