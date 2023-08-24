Left Menu

Seven wounded in Russian air strike on Ukraine's Dnipro

Seven people were wounded early on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities said. Seven people were killed and more than 100 wounded last week when Russia struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Seven people were wounded early on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities said. Six of the victims were hospitalised with moderate wounds, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported, and some transport infrastructure was damaged.

About a dozen other buildings including a bank, a hotel and an administrative building were damaged, he said, adding that details were being checked. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia has regularly carried out strikes on Ukrainian centres far from the front line as part of its 18-month-old invasion. Seven people were killed and more than 100 wounded last week when Russia struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

