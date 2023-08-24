India logs 54 new Covid cases

India saw a single-day rise of 54 new coronavirus infections while the active caseload stood at 1,484, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,926, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,786). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,376, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. A total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far, the ministry said.

