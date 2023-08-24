Left Menu

Minor boy dies of snake bite in Thane

A nine-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday. The boy was playing outside his house at Saralgaon in Murbad area on Wednesday when he suffered the snake bite, an official from Murbad police station said.He was rushed to the public health centre in Saralgaon where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:03 IST
Minor boy dies of snake bite in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The boy was playing outside his house at Saralgaon in Murbad area on Wednesday when he suffered the snake bite, an official from Murbad police station said.

He was rushed to the public health centre in Saralgaon where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. Local police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023