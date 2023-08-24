Left Menu

Building collapse in in Nigeria's capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 24-08-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:31 IST
Building collapse in in Nigeria's capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Niger

Rescue crews were searching for survivors Thursday after a building collapse in Nigeria's capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped, emergency officials said.

The two-story building in the densely populated Garki district of the capital Abuja collapsed during a downpour late Wednesday, witnesses said.

It served both as a shopping centre and a residential block and some of those trapped were believed to be shoppers.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the city said 37 people have so far been pulled alive from the rubble.

She said the rescue efforts would continue until the rubble has been searched.

Crews used an excavator and a bulldozer to clear away debris in search of survivors.

A large crowd of people who gathered on the street where the building had stood cheered as crews pulled out survivors. Others awaited news about their missing relatives.

Samuel Japhet narrowly escaped the collapse after entering the building to buy drinks.

“We bought the drinks and left, it was not up to 30 minutes and it happened,” said Japhet. “People were there, all these places, people live here.” Building collapses are becoming rampant in Africa's most populous country with more than a dozen of such failures recorded in the last year, including earlier in August when a mosque collapsed in the northwestern Kaduna state, killing seven people.

Authorities often blame such disasters on a failure by officials to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023