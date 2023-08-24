S.P. Singh Baghel accentuates stigma faced by HIV AIDS patients

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel inaugurated the review meeting of the National AIDS Control Program with the Project Directors of State AIDS Control Societies today at Agra. The event was organised by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) is an organization working towards preventing and controlling the spread of HIV/AIDS across the country through State AIDS Control Societies.

The two-day meeting is being organized in Agra on 24th and 25th August 2023. The meeting is aimed to be part of the Sustainable Development Goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The National AIDS and STD Control Program (NACP) is currently in its fifth phase with an aim to reduce new HIV infections as well as AIDS related mortality and also to eliminate the stigma related to HIV/AIDS in the society.

Addressing the event, Professor SP Singh Baghel accentuated the stigma faced by HIV AIDS patients. He reiterated the commitment of the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister towards strengthening HIV/AIDS and STD (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) response. Some steps being implemented like National AIDS toll-free helpline, lifetime free ART services, free lifelong antiretroviral (ARV) medicines for people living with HIV, free adherence counseling, diagnostic and monitoring services like baseline laboratory investigations, CD4 count testing, and regular viral load monitoring for PLHIV. He also highlighted the need to reduce discrimination against the affected population. Government in this regard has notified “HIV & AIDS policy for establishments 2022”. He also focused on increasing social inclusivity and using a multisectoral approach to tackle HIV.

At the outset, the Union Minister of State emphasized accurate detection and treatment, ensuring care services reach to remotest part of the country. He said that person who doesn’t give consent for testing, is causing harm to the whole community, as he/she can spread the disease to other community members. “It is very important to demystify the myths surrounding HIV/AIDS and we need to think about the community as a whole and get ourselves tested. We also need to support HIV/AIDS patients in the same way like we support other patients. He also highlighted the need for more rigorous IEC campaigns to demystify the myths surrounding HIV/AIDS. He also exhorted that it is with deep resolve and determination it can be checked.”

Prof. Baghel also thanked Prime Minister Sh.Narendra Modi for allocating Rs 15,471 crore for this programme. “It shows the deep commitment of the Prime Minister for elimination of HIV/AIDS from India,” he stated.

National AIDS and STD Control Programme (NACP) Phase – V is a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Government of India.

Ms Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary & DG NACO congratulated the country for an exceptional response in reducing HIV burden in the country.

Ms Shobini Rajan, DDG, NACO and Dr Chinmoyee Das, ADG, NACO were also present at the event along with all states project directors and senior government officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)