Left Menu

NephroPlus launches world’s largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:21 IST
NephroPlus launches world’s largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI): Hyderabad-based NephroPlus, which runs a network of dialysis centres, on Thursday said it recently launched the World's Largest Dialysis centre in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan.

After securing a contract worth USD 100 million where NephroPlus will independently commission and operationalise dialysis centres, a press release from the firm said the milestone achievement is part of a broader partnership with the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health.

The fourth new state-of-the-art centre is the largest stand-alone dialysis facility in the world with a 160-bed setup, serving 900 plus patients in Tashkent.

Last year, NephroPlus announced the opening of two new dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan, while the first centre in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, became operational on April 22.

The establishment of all four new centres by NephroPlus will cater to at least 1,100 patients, providing high-quality care through haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services. Additionally, the new facility will also offer vascular durgery, nephrology consultation and lab services, in addition to training for local clinical staff of Uzbekistan at NephroPlus's ENPIDIA Training Academy.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus, said ''With the launch of the new state-of-the-art facility in Tashkent, we have raised the benchmark of dialysis care in Uzbekistan, and by setting up the world's largest centre for dialysis care, we have strengthened our footprint'' internationally.

Uzbekistan Ministry of Health official Asamutdinov Jaloliddin Sharafutdinovich said in Uzbekistan, "We are glad to partner with NephroPlus to build and improve the quality of dialysis in the country and with the new state-of-the-art facility at Tashkent, we are sure to cater to a large set of patients across the country".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023