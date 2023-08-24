39-year-old mother beats cancer to deliver healthy baby in Delhi

A 39-year-old mother who was diagnosed with uterine cervix cancer during pregnancy, not only won over cancer but also gave birth to a healthy baby girl after treatment at a city hospital.

She delivered a healthy baby in the 37th week of her pregnancy and her cancer is also in remission, doctors said.

Marina, the mother, approached doctors with a complex medical condition sixteen weeks into her pregnancy as she was diagnosed with a 7-cm long tumour in her uterine cervix.

Facing a dual challenge of pregnancy and cancer, her case required a highly specialised and tailored treatment approach.

The medical team at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, comprising of medical oncologists, gynaecologists, surgical oncologists, fetal medicine specialists, and radiation oncologists worked on a comprehensive treatment plan for the best outcome, the hospital said in a statement said.

Marina underwent a total of seven cycles of chemotherapy, which were carefully administered to ensure the safety and well-being of both the mother and the unborn child, the statement said. Throughout the chemotherapy process, the ACC team conducted regular fetal monitoring to closely track the baby's development and health.

During the course of the treatment, Marina faced significant bleeding complications, which were managed with supportive care by the dedicated medical team. After the second cycle of chemotherapy, her bleeding ceased, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the treatment, said Dr PK Das, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre.

As her pregnancy progressed, the medical team decided on a strategic plan for the safe delivery of the child. She underwent a Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) during her 37th week of pregnancy, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby girl, Das said.

Following the successful delivery, she continued with her chemotherapy and radiation therapy followed by brachytherapy, a specialised form of treatment that delivers radiation therapy directly to the cancer site. The treatment also gave time for her gravid uterus to return to its normal size, said Dr Mano Bhadauria, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre. Marina's cancer is presently in remission, and she now enjoys the joys of motherhood with a healthy child by her side, Das said.

The baby's health continues to be closely monitored to ensure her well-being, the hospital statement said.

Cervical cancer takes centre stage as a notable malignancy during pregnancy, with estimated incidences between from 0.8 to 1.5 cases per 10,000 births. A study reveals that 1-3 per cent of women diagnosed with cervical cancer are either pregnant or in the postpartum phase, the statement said.

The majority of these cases come to light during prenatal care or within a year after childbirth. Most of the patients receive their diagnosis at an early stage of the disease. Among gynaecological malignant tumours during pregnancy, cervical cancer is at the top with 71.6 per cent, followed by ovarian malignant tumours at 7 per cent, it said.

Dr Shakti Bhan Khanna, Senior Consultant, OBS and Gynaecologist, Apollo Cancer Centre said, "Pregnancy coupled with cancer presents unique challenges that demand a personalised and meticulous approach. Our experience in handling such cases allowed us to provide Ms. Mariana with the best possible care, resulting in a remarkable outcome." "Pregnancy with cancer is rare. These cases are challenging because sometimes medical termination is not feasible, or it may be a precious pregnancy. Our approach was to meticulously tailor her treatment, considering not just her own health but also the well-being of her unborn child,'' Bhadauria added.

Marina, a cancer survivor and a proud mother thanked the hospital ''for their expertise and compassion that made this miracle possible.'' "Facing cancer while carrying my little one was extremely challenging, but at ACC, Delhi, I not only found the right treatment, but I also came across unwavering support that helped me see a new ray of hope,'' Marina said. ''My journey at ACC not only brought healing but also empowered me with the priceless gift of motherhood. Through the challenges of cancer diagnosis and pregnancy, I found hope, healing, and the joy of welcoming my precious baby girl,'' she said.

