Publicise Aarogyasri scheme to make the most of govt programme: Andhra Pradesh CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to launch an awareness campaign on government health scheme 'Aarogyasri' from September 15, especially on how to make the best use of it.

He issued these guidelines during a review meeting on the health department and instructed officials to publish a booklet on how to make use of the Aarogyasri health scheme.

''The services of volunteers, village and ward secretariat staff, village clinics, ANMs and ASHA workers should be availed in creating awareness among people on how to get medical treatment under Aarogyasri,'' Reddy said in a press release.

Not only disseminating information but people should also be educated on how to make efficient use of this health scheme, the CM said, adding that there should be no one who does not know how to avail Aarogyasri services.

The Chief Minister noted that awareness is needed as health services under Aarogyasri rose from just 1,000 procedures during the TDP's government to 3,255 at present, calling for mobile apps, booklets and call centres to be used for this purpose.

Further, Reddy directed officials to organise health camps by Aarogyasri network hospitals in their jurisdictions in coordination with village clinic and ward secretariat staff.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister observed that an effective policy should exist which will solve the issue of paucity of funds in medical colleges, adding that the funds reimbursed by the government to network hospitals under Aarogyasri should be used for their maintenance.

He directed officials to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) to enable hospitals to pay the post-treatment expenses to patients under 'Aarogya Asara' scheme on the day that they get discharged.

Officials apprised the CM that tremendous response is being received from students for the new medical colleges with some students pursuing self-financing courses as well.

Currently, admissions are underway at the medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Nandyala while they will begin next year at Pulivendula, Paderu, Adoni, Markapur and Madanapalle.

