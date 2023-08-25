Left Menu

$49 Million USAID new maternal and child health project launched in Ethiopia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 17:54 IST
$49 Million USAID new maternal and child health project launched in Ethiopia
Image Credit: Flickr / World Vision Artist Associates Follow

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Federal Ministry of Health (MOH) officially launched the USAID Quality Healthcare activity, a new maternal and child health project that will be implemented across Ethiopia by John Snow, Inc. (JSI).

This new five-year $49.8 million (more than 2.6 billion Birr) activity will support maternal and child health in 67 woredas across six regions of Ethiopia: Sidama, Amhara, Oromia, Central Ethiopia, South Ethiopia, and the Southwest Ethiopia Peoples' Regions.  This work will be complemented by an upcoming project focused on healthcare issues specific to pastoral populations in the other regions of Ethiopia.

USAID’s Quality Healthcare project is tailored to each health facility, providing medical equipment and training as needed, with the goal of reducing illness and fatalities among newborns, mothers, and children.  Specifically, the activity will save lives by fighting the three of the leading illnesses that threaten Ethiopia’s most vulnerable mothers and babies: neonatal sepsis, postpartum hemorrhage in mothers, and pneumonia in newborns. 

At the launch event, USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander was joined by State Minister of Health His Excellency Dr. Dereje Duguma.  During his remarks, Director Hocklander said, “The new USAID Quality Healthcare activity is designed to build upon decades of partnership and results with the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia.  Over the last ten years, USAID has invested over 2.2 billion dollars in the health and wellness of Ethiopians, which has saved countless lives.”

In 2022 alone, USAID invested more than $1.8 billion across the country in humanitarian and development aid.  This new project is another example of the continued cooperation between the American people and the people of Ethiopia.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service; North Korea's space launch program and long-range missile projects and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023