Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; AstraZeneca files litigation to challenge Inflation Reduction Act and more

Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’

A highly mutated COVID variant called BA.2.86 has now been detected in Switzerland and South Africa in addition to Israel, Denmark, the U.S. and the U.K., according to a leading World Health Organization official. The Omicron offshoot carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023 - a number roughly on par with the Omicron variant that caused record infections compared to its predecessor.

AstraZeneca files litigation to challenge Inflation Reduction Act

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Friday it has filed a legal challenge to critical aspects of a program that gives the Medicare health insurance plan the power to negotiate lower drug prices. The drug price negotiation program is part of President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The program faces several other court challenges, including from leading industry groups and other drug companies.

Authorities investigate Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Poland

Poland's domestic security agency is investigating whether an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease that has killed seven people in the south of the country might be the result of intentional tampering with the water system, authorities said on Friday. The bacteria that causes the illness has been found in 113 patients hospitalised in Rzeszow and the surrounding area, health authorities said. The seven people who have died were aged 64 to 95 and had other health conditions.

Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives

Novo Nordisk aims to convince Europeans governments to pay for its obesity drug Wegovy for the most overweight or those with co-morbidities, its CEO said on Friday, emphasising both the medical and cost benefits of the treatment. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen's comments were the most detailed yet on the drugmaker's strategy for expanding in Europe, where most countries have public healthcare systems.

Merck, Eisai discontinue late-stage study for combo cancer therapy

Merck & Co and partner Eisai said on Friday they will shut down a late-stage study testing an experimental combination therapy for a type of head and neck cancer after an interim analysis showed it failed to prolong lives of patients. The therapy, Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in combination with Eisai's Lenvima, failed to show statistical significance in extending overall survival, one of the three main goals of the study, the companies said.

EU approves Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect infants and older adults

The European Commission on Thursday approved U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to protect both babies and older adults in the European Union. The approval makes the vaccine, which is sold under the brand name Abrysvo, the first to protect infants up to six months of age from the virus when given to pregnant women.

State laws, rising threats have chilling effect on transgender care

A Massachusetts healthcare center that provides gender-affirming care says it has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect its staff and patients, amid a rise in threats and harassment against some treatment facilities in the United States. The center, which asked not to be identified to avoid attracting further aggression, said it raised $261,000 from five grants to put a security system in place to deal with menacing phone calls, harassment and the potential for more serious threats. It is planning to spend $98,000 a year on security going forward.

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen at Reuters Newsmaker event

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen spoke at a Reuters Newsmaker event on Friday. Below are some quotes from his interview which focused on the company's hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug. ON RISING OBESITY RATES

Novo says Wegovy drug helps obese people with heart failure in trial

Novo Nordisk said its hugely popular drug Wegovy was shown to substantially ease heart failure in obese people, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to further build its case for the medicine's health benefits beyond weight loss. In a statement on Friday, the company said that after one year on Wegovy participants in the late-stage study lost weight and had a 16.6-point improvement on a 100-point health scale based on a range of heart failure-related criteria.

Novo Nordisk CEO 'confident' Catalent will resolve Wegovy output problems

Novo Nordisk Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said on Friday he was confident Catalent would resolves its problems making Novo's hugely-popular weight-loss drug Wegovy as the company scrambles to boost output to meet soaring demand. "I am confident in that," Jorgensen said at a Reuters Newsmaker event, when asked about the issues Catalent has had.

