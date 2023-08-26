**** FGN14 UK-MUSEUM-DIRECTOR-RESIGN **** British Museum director resigns over artefact thefts under his watch London: The director of the British Museum, one London's premier tourist attractions with thousands of precious artefacts on display including from India, has resigned from his post even as it emerged on Saturday that some of the 2,000 stolen artefacts have been recovered.****

