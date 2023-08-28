Left Menu

China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 13:43 IST
China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travellers starting Wednesday
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travelers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.

The curbs slowed the world's second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

