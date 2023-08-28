Health News Roundup: Novocure's cancer therapy fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial; Bayer says Parkinson's stem cell therapy improves symptoms in initial trial and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Novocure's cancer therapy fails to meet main goal in late-stage trial

Novocure said on Monday its therapy failed in a late-stage trial to meet the main goal of improving survival rates in patients with a type of ovarian cancer. Novocure's therapy, which is used with certain chemotherapies and immunotherapies, creates electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells.

Bayer says Parkinson's stem cell therapy improves symptoms in initial trial

Bayer said an experimental stem cell therapy developed by its U.S. subsidiary BlueRock had shown signs of easing Parkinson’s disease symptoms in an early 12-patient trial. The German drugmaker announced the trial had succeeded in a brief summary in June, saying it was a first for a stem-cell Parkinson's therapy, but held back details for a medical conference.

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt files for second bankruptcy in the US

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt on Monday said the company and some of its units have filed for a second bankruptcy in 3 years in the U.S., with the newest restructuring plan set to reduce its debt by about $1.9 billion. The Ireland-based company initiated Chapter 11 proceedings after reaching a debt reduction deal that would cut $1 billion from the amount it owes to victims of the opioid crisis.

China to drop COVID antigen test requirement for inbound travellers

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that inbound travellers to the country no longer need a pre-departure antigen test for COVID-19 from Aug. 30.

Medical tech firm Danaher to buy Abcam in deal valued at $5.7 billion

Danaher Corp said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Abcam Plc in a deal valued at $5.7 billion including debt, as the medical tools supplier eyes bigger contracts by expanding its services. The deal will help Danaher bulk up in the face of a funding crunch among small-sized biotech companies that has dented demand for its products used to develop treatments and vaccines.

Centene to divest UK unit to UAE's PureHealth in $1.2 billion deal

Centene said on Monday it will sell private healthcare provider Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion including debt. The U.S. company first invested in UK-based Circle Health in 2019 and acquired its remaining equity in 2021.

Far from fighting, doctor strikes aggravate healthcare collapse in Port Sudan

The army-controlled coastal city of Port Sudan has become a refuge from the war raging to the west, but its health system is in near collapse due to power cuts and scarce supplies - and staff shortages now exacerbated by striking doctors. Doctors and nurses in the Red Sea city say they have not been paid for four months, as the Sudanese government's budget has been decimated by fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

US FTC suspends challenge to block Amgen's $27.8 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has suspended its challenge of Amgen's $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, allowing the FTC to consider whether the agency should settle the case, a filing late on Friday showed. The pause is effective until Sept. 18.

