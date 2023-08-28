Left Menu

India records 70 fresh Covid cases

India saw a single-day rise of 70 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,524, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.The death toll was recorded at 5,31,929, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:47 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 70 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,524, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,929, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,033). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,580, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

